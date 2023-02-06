Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Spellwork Dice
Spellwork Dice

Mix Up Your Magic

by Sophie Saint Thomas

Illustrated by Lively Scout

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762483402

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft (see Also Religion / Wicca)

Description

Infuse your magic with chance with this set of witchy wooden dice!

  • Four wooden illustrated dice: Shake up your spells and rituals with these four six-sided dice that provide:
    • An intention (Will your spell be for love, passion, money, protection, confidence, or healing?)
    • A type of magic (Will you use divination, astrology, kitchen magic, glamour magic, color magic, or bath magic?)
    • A magical tool (Will you enhance your spell with tarot, candles, incense, potions, crystals, or the moon?)
    • A tip to guide you (Work with a deity, or cleanse your space before beginning, for example.)
  • Illustrated mini book included: This unique set also comes with a mini book to guide your interpretation and teach you the meaning of each of the dice's sides.
  • Perfect gift for the witch-curious: A great way to get started with spellwork for the witchily-inclined who don't yet know their way around a ritual.

