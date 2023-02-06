Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Spellwork Dice
Description
Infuse your magic with chance with this set of witchy wooden dice!
- Four wooden illustrated dice: Shake up your spells and rituals with these four six-sided dice that provide:
- An intention (Will your spell be for love, passion, money, protection, confidence, or healing?)
- A type of magic (Will you use divination, astrology, kitchen magic, glamour magic, color magic, or bath magic?)
- A magical tool (Will you enhance your spell with tarot, candles, incense, potions, crystals, or the moon?)
- A tip to guide you (Work with a deity, or cleanse your space before beginning, for example.)
- Illustrated mini book included: This unique set also comes with a mini book to guide your interpretation and teach you the meaning of each of the dice's sides.
- Perfect gift for the witch-curious: A great way to get started with spellwork for the witchily-inclined who don't yet know their way around a ritual.
