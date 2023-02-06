Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Pusheen: A Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
Pusheen: A Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit

by Claire Belton

Regular Price $10.95

Regular Price $13.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762485000

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

Description

Stitch your very own Christmas-inspired Pusheen patterns with Pusheen: A Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit! This mini kit includes everything you need to create supercute holiday designs of everyone’s favorite lazy, lovable feline.
  • Includes Everything You Need to Create Four Cross-Stitch Patterns: Kit includes a 3" embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs, 2 tapestry needles, 6 skeins of embroidery thread, and 4 pieces of 4" x 4" cotton Aida cloth
  • Book Included: Fully illustrated mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and 4 easy patterns
  • A Perfect Gift: Pusheen fans will enjoy stitching and displaying their cross-stitch creations
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic cross-stitching kit


Copyright © 2023 Pusheen Corp

What's Inside

