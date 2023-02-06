Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Pusheen: A Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
Stitch your very own Christmas-inspired Pusheen patterns with Pusheen: A Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit! This mini kit includes everything you need to create supercute holiday designs of everyone’s favorite lazy, lovable feline.
Copyright © 2023 Pusheen Corp
- Includes Everything You Need to Create Four Cross-Stitch Patterns: Kit includes a 3" embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs, 2 tapestry needles, 6 skeins of embroidery thread, and 4 pieces of 4" x 4" cotton Aida cloth
- Book Included: Fully illustrated mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and 4 easy patterns
- A Perfect Gift: Pusheen fans will enjoy stitching and displaying their cross-stitch creations
- Officially Licensed: Authentic cross-stitching kit
