Sosae Caetano
Sosae Caetano and Dennis Caetano are the founders of Trellis & Thyme, an independent pattern company. Their shop includes more than a hundred plushie, embroidery, and cross-stitch patterns. Trellis & Thyme has been featured in Cross Stitch Crazy, Mollie Makes, and Feeling Stitchy.Read More
Kawaii Craft Life
Kawaii Craft Life is a first-of-its-kind needlecraft book featuring 35 super-cute projects to decorate the home or give as gifts. Few can resist the charm…