Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sosae Caetano

Sosae Caetano and Dennis Caetano are the founders of Trellis & Thyme, an independent pattern company. Their shop includes more than a hundred plushie, embroidery, and cross-stitch patterns. Trellis & Thyme has been featured in Cross Stitch Crazy, Mollie Makes, and Feeling Stitchy.
Read More Arrow Icon