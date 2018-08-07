Kawaii Craft Life is a first-of-its-kind needlecraft book featuring 35 super-cute projects to decorate the home or give as gifts.



Few can resist the charm of kawaii — the Japanese word for “cute” or “lovable” — which has grown from a national trend to a worldwide phenomenon. Now you can add an adorable kawaii touch to your home, dorm room, or office with this charming collection of feltcraft, cross-stitch, and embroidery projects.



This complete introduction includes materials lists and hand-stitching basics, step-by-step instructions and illustrations, printable templates, and beautiful photography. A celebration of all things kawaii style and suitable for both beginners and seasoned crafters alike, you can create dozens of cute and cuddly crafts.



Projects include:



Feltcraft…

Rainbow Cloud Plushie

Woodland Critters Garland

Sweet Sloth Pencil Topper

Cross-Stich…

Super Sushi Magnets

Cactus Garden Smartphone Case

Happy Avocado Gift Tag

Embroidery…

Sweet Dreams Slumber Mask

Coffee Shop Cup Cozy

And more!

