Kawaii Cross-Stitch Kit
Super Cute!
This adorable cross-stitch kit gives kawaii fans everywhere all the materials they need to stitch super-cute designs!Read More
Few can resist the charm of kawaii style (the Japanese word for “cute”). This kit includes everything you need to cross-stitch kawaii masterpieces including:
- 32-page book with cross-stitching instructions and patterns (pretty pineapple, blushing berry, mellow melon, sour lemon)
- 3 pieces of 4″ x 4″ cotton Aida cloth
- 3-inch embroidery hoop
- 2 tapestry needles
- 4 skeins of embroidery thread
Praise
"This book is nonstop cuteness. Sosae and Dennis Caetano have dreamed up adorable crafts that I can't wait to make myself. These projects are the perfect way to add a homemade kawaii charm to everything in your life!"—Creator of Kawaii Sweet World
"Kawaii Craft Life is full of so much fun! The projects will make perfect, sweet little gifts. They are super cute, colorful, and sure to bring a smile to makers' and receivers' faces alike. And who doesn't need more smiles in their life?"—Aimee Ray, author of the Doodle Stitching book series
"Chock-full of coo-worthy creations that are as delightful to make as the finished products are to behold, Kawaii Craft Life is a salute to cute!"—Jessie Oleson Moore, author of Stuff Unicorns Love