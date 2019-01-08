Mister Rogers Talking Figurine

Celebrate your favorite friendly neighbor and keep him close by with the Mister Rogers Talking Figurine, which dispenses encouragement and wisdom at the push of a button.



It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood! Mister Rogers is a beloved fixture in our culture, and this mini figurine is the perfect way to keep his spirit alive in your day-to-day life. Featuring audio from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood of some of his most memorable quotes, the Mister Rogers Talking Figurine reminds us all that “There’s no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are,” “You’ve made this day a special day by just your being you,” and more. The 32-page mini flip book is the perfect daily dose of encouragement for your desk or nightstand.