A clever illustrated ode to the breakout star of Scooby-Doo, exploring the life lessons this iconic nerd girl teaches us and why we should all aim to be the Velma of our friend group



From the moment Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! premiered in 1969 and through the many Scooby movies and shows since, it has cemented its place as one of the greatest cartoons of all time. But there is one character in particular who has risen to icon status: a smarty-pants who can't see without her glasses named Velma Dinkley.



As the nerdiest member of the Mystery, Inc. gang, Velma might have been a wallflower or an underdog. Instead, she's become a fan favorite, a fashion legend, a standout role for Linda Cardellini in the live-action movies, the inspiration for countless Halloween costumes, and soon the star of her own animated series from Mindy Kaling. But why, exactly, do we love this brainiac so much? What Would Velma Do? explores the answers to that question, as well as the many inspiring takeaways we can learn from her, the history of the character, and enough fun facts and trivia to make you say Jinkies!



