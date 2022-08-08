Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Tiny Violin
Soundtrack for Your Sob Story
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Drown out petty complaints with Tiny Violin! This kit includes everything you need to quell those crocodile tears:
- Plays music: plays a sad tune when the strings button is pressed down
- Violin replica: Includes a 3 4/5" replica of a real violin with mini bow and chinrest
- Display stand: An elegant vinyl stand included to store and display your violin
- Illustrated mini book: Includes a 32-page mini book about the origins of "tiniest violin"
- Perfect gift: humorous gag gift or stocking stuffer
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use