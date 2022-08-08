Orders over $45 ship FREE

Tiny Violin
Tiny Violin

Soundtrack for Your Sob Story

by Sarah Royal

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482290

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

Description

Drown out petty complaints with Tiny Violin! This kit includes everything you need to quell those crocodile tears:
  • Plays music: plays a sad tune when the strings button is pressed down
  • Violin replica: Includes a 3 4/5" replica of a real violin with mini bow and chinrest
  • Display stand: An elegant vinyl stand included to store and display your violin
  • Illustrated mini book: Includes a 32-page mini book about the origins of "tiniest violin" 
  • Perfect gift: humorous gag gift or stocking stuffer

What's Inside

RP Minis