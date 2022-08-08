Orders over $45 ship FREE

Harry Potter Time-Turner Kit (Revised, All-Metal Construction)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Harry Potter Time-Turner Kit (Revised, All-Metal Construction)

by Donald Lemke

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482412

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror

Description

Turn back time with this new and improved, all-metal replica of Hermione’s time-turner—perfect for fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!
  • Specifications: This deluxe, life-size all-metal replica of the time-turner features rotating inner rings, a functional hourglass, and engraving; measures approximately 2 inches in diameter, and is complete with a chain, perfect for wearing or displaying
  • Authentic replica: This sleek time turner is based on the time turner Hermione Granger uses in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film
  • Book included: A 48-page 2-1/2 x 3 inch book features information about the time turner and its uses along with quotes and images from the movies
  • Perfect present: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World
  • Officially licensed: Authentic collectible

Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis