Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Harry Potter Time-Turner Kit (Revised, All-Metal Construction)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Turn back time with this new and improved, all-metal replica of Hermione’s time-turner—perfect for fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)
- Specifications: This deluxe, life-size all-metal replica of the time-turner features rotating inner rings, a functional hourglass, and engraving; measures approximately 2 inches in diameter, and is complete with a chain, perfect for wearing or displaying
- Authentic replica: This sleek time turner is based on the time turner Hermione Granger uses in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film
- Book included: A 48-page 2-1/2 x 3 inch book features information about the time turner and its uses along with quotes and images from the movies
- Perfect present: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World
- Officially licensed: Authentic collectible
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use