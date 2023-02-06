Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Harry Potter Diagon Alley Collectible Set
by Donald Lemke

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483471

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

Description

Experience the magic of a stroll down Diagon Alley with this officially licensed gift set, which includes Hagrid’s wand pen, a pygmy puff, stickers of shop signs, a guidebook, Daily Prophet sheets, and more. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World!
  • Specifications: Includes a host of Diagon Alley items as seen in the Harry Potter films, with Hagrid’s umbrella wand pen, a cuddly pygmy puff plush, Harry’s school supply checklist, reusable vinyl stickers of Diagon Alley shop signs, a Diagon Alley map, and Daily Prophet sheets
  • Keepsake Box with “Moving” Image: These deluxe items are packaged in a sturdy keepsake box (8 x 10 x 2-1/2 inches) with a lenticular illustration on the cover that shows the iconic brick entrance of Diagon Alley and reveals an image of Harry, Hagrid, and the Alley when tilted
  • Guidebook Included: 128-page 5 x 7 inch guidebook to Diagon Alley featuring information about the shops, items, characters, and establishments found in the Alley, along with full-color images from the movies
  • Perfect Present: This deluxe kit is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible

Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

