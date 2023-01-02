Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Play a game of chess with this officially licensed miniature replica of the life-sized chessboard from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone—perfect for fans of the Wizarding World!
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)
- Specifications: This deluxe set includes 32 metallic pieces, modeled in detail after the pieces in the film, measuring about 1" to 1-1/2" in height depending on the piece, and a collapsible 8-1/2 x 8-1/2" chess board
- Authentic replica: This replica is based on the iconic enchanted chessboard from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film
- Book included: A 40-page 2-1/2 x 3" book features information about the game, behind-the-scenes information from the film, full-color photos from the film, and instructions for playing
- Perfect present: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World
- Officially licensed: Authentic collectible
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use