Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Harry Potter Collectible Quidditch Set (Includes Removeable Golden Snitch!)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Harry Potter Collectible Quidditch Set (Includes Removeable Golden Snitch!)

Revised Edition

by Running Press

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $49.99 CAD

Kit
Kit

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $49.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

24 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483488

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

Description

This new and improved edition of the Harry Potter Quidditch Collectible Set features a Golden Snitch (now removeable!), Bludgers, Quaffle, and all-new illustrated playbook. Perfect for fans of Quidditch and the Wizarding World!
 
Specifications: Officially licensed replica of the Quidditch Trunk as seen in the Harry Potter films; includes 1 Quaffle (2-5/8 inches), 2 Bludgers (1-5/8 inches), and 1 removeable Golden Snitch (3/4 inch)
Keepsake Trunk: Packaged in keepsake box modeled after the Quidditch trunk seen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, complete with closing latch
Book Included: A 24-page 5 x 7 inch playbook features information about Quidditch and full-color images from the movies
Perfect Present: This trunk is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans
Officially Licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible

Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less