Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Harry Potter Quidditch Match 2-in-1 Double-Sided 1000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Harry Potter Quidditch Match 2-in-1 Double-Sided 1000-Piece Puzzle

by Donald Lemke

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762478668

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Show off your love of Quidditch two ways with this officially licensed gift set, including a Quidditch-themed puzzle and book, perfect for fans of the Wizarding World! 

  • 2-IN-1: This double-sided puzzle gives you 2 unique and dynamic Quidditch match scenes from the movies to piece together
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 1000-piece double-sided puzzle, full-color and printed on high-quality stock; finished puzzle measures approximately 24 x 18 inches
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Flip through a 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches) on Quidditch, including facts about the sport and profiles of key players
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible

Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros.
Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less