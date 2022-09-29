This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Add enchantment to your wellness routine with Rituals Mini Incense Holder Set, a self-care set featuring a ceramic incense holder, incense, crystal, and more.



– The perfect addition to your practice. Bring calm and wonder to your self-care practice with this expertly curated set of enriching wellness tools.

– Ceramic incense holder. Set the tone for meditation or relaxation with incense. Each set includes a molded ceramic incense holder and incense sticks.

– Includes 1-inch crystal. Your self-care set includes a genuine 1-inch crystal, perfect for cleansing your space and self before each ritual.

– Bonus book. Explore a 32-page illustrated book filled with wellness rituals, all infused with a touch of magic.