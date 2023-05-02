Orders over $45 ship FREE

Bubble Tea Magnets
Bubble Tea Magnets

With Moving Boba Pearls!

by Melissa Maxwell

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762483563

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / General

Description

Tilt the bubble tea magnets and watch the tapioca pearls move! Express your love of the popular drink with this keepsake set that includes 8 magnets and a mini guidebook.
  • DELUXE MAGNETS WITH MOVING LIQUID AND BOBA: This set includes 8 full-color, originally-illustrated magnets, each featuring a different flavor of bubble tea (Classic Milk, Taro, Matcha, Stawberry, Thai, Brown Sugar, Mango, and Winter Melon) 
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the history of bubble tea and its resonance in contemporary pop culture in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated mini book. 
  • A UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect as a self-purchase or gift buy for someone who loves bubble tea, people of all ages and abilities will appreciate this adorable set.

