Bubble Tea Magnets
With Moving Boba Pearls!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Tilt the bubble tea magnets and watch the tapioca pearls move! Express your love of the popular drink with this keepsake set that includes 8 magnets and a mini guidebook.
- DELUXE MAGNETS WITH MOVING LIQUID AND BOBA: This set includes 8 full-color, originally-illustrated magnets, each featuring a different flavor of bubble tea (Classic Milk, Taro, Matcha, Stawberry, Thai, Brown Sugar, Mango, and Winter Melon)
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the history of bubble tea and its resonance in contemporary pop culture in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated mini book.
- A UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect as a self-purchase or gift buy for someone who loves bubble tea, people of all ages and abilities will appreciate this adorable set.
