The Practical Witches' Box Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Invoke wealth, health, and love with this collection of 3 miniature books.
- Specifications: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mystical titles inside
- Three Mini Hardcover Books Included: Witches' Spell Book, a practical guide to a spectrum of enchanting spells; Witches' Love Spell Book, a powerful collection of spells for love, desire, and romance; and Witches' Wealth Spell Book, a guide to spells for prosperity and abundance
- Unique Gift: Well-packaged and in an adorable miniature size, this box set is the perfect present for mystics and witches.
