Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Practical Witches' Box Set
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Practical Witches' Box Set

by Cerridwen Greenleaf

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

504 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762483006

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft (see Also Religion / Wicca)

Description

Invoke wealth, health, and love with this collection of 3 miniature books. 
  • Specifications: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mystical titles inside
  • Three Mini Hardcover Books Included: Witches' Spell Book, a practical guide to a spectrum of enchanting spells; Witches' Love Spell Book, a powerful collection of spells for love, desire, and romance; and Witches' Wealth Spell Book, a guide to spells for prosperity and abundance
  • Unique Gift:  Well-packaged and in an adorable miniature size, this box set is the perfect present for mystics and witches.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis