Gentle Chaos Pocket Oracle Deck
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The magical, mysterious, and portable mini oracle deck companion to Gentle Chaos.
- Portable pieces of delight, inspiration, and magic from Gentle Chaos: Seek out a burst of creativity or divination anywhere with this miniature oracle deck based on Gentle Chaos by Tyler Gaca, AKA TikTok's Ghosthoney.
- From the creative mind of Tyler Gaca: The images and messages on these cards are infused with the unparalleled playfulness and mystique that Ghosthoney brings to everything he creates, inviting wonderful weirdness into any occasion.
- Enchantment on the go: Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 x 3 1/2"), these miniature cards are easy to transport and perfect to keep on hand for whenever you need them.
- Beautiful, deluxe package: This fully illustrated set features 100 full-color cards and an 88-page paperback book (2 1/2 x 3 1/2") in a magnetic-closure carrying case.
- A perfect gift: An ideal gift or self-purchase for anyone looking to uncover the calming mysteries they harbor within themselves.
