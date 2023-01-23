Gentle Chaos Guided Journal

Discover and explore the gentle chaos within yourself with this journal based on the book Gentle Chaos by Tyler Gaca, AKA TikTok's @Ghosthoney, exploring the magic inside each of us and the enchantment and comfort to be found in the weird, the dark, and the different.



Embrace your inner magic: In this playful, inspiring, and enchanted journal, Tyler offers space to engage with yourself in a new way and embrace what makes you come alive.

In this playful, inspiring, and enchanted journal, Tyler offers space to engage with yourself in a new way and embrace what makes you come alive. From the creative mind of Tyler Gaca: The prompts and messages in this journal are infused with the unparalleled playfulness and mystique that Ghosthoney brings to everything he creates, inviting you to tap into your own wonderful weirdness.

The prompts and messages in this journal are infused with the unparalleled playfulness and mystique that Ghosthoney brings to everything he creates, inviting you to tap into your own wonderful weirdness. Deluxe journal with gorgeous package: Rich, full-color photographs and illustrations and luxurious woodfree uncoated paper, in a durable, flexi binding, give this journal an unmatched feeling.