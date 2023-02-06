Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Gentle Chaos
Gentle Chaos

Poems, Tales, and Magic

by Tyler Gaca

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762482054

Genre

Fiction / Poetry / Lgbtq+

Description

From the wild imagination of Tyler Gaca, also known as TikTok's Ghosthoney, comes a beautiful compendium of poems, images, personal stories, and vignettes that explore magic, queerness, Tyler’s unique story, and the enchantment and comfort to be found in the weird, the dark, and the different.

In this raw yet enchanting collection of poems, essays, photographs, and artworks, Tyler Gaca dreamily navigates themes of magic and queerness, offering readers an intimate look inside his mind and his worlds, real and imagined.

The writings in Gentle Chaos reflect on growing up queer and in love with magic, discovering yourself and your place in the world, and daring to seek out love and hope. The artworks are dedicated to salvaged antique photographs, haircuts, dead moths, the creatures we dream up, and much more. The result is a whimsical, vulnerable, and transporting journey into the gentle chaos within us all.

