Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book

Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book

Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World

by

Illustrated by

Modern soul seekers will discover the timeless ideal of truth and balance with the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book, a beautiful keepsake set of oracle cards and a companion guidebook.
From Jennifer Sodini, founder of the popular conscious media platform Evolve and Ascend, and illustrator Natalee Miller, the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book brings the wisdom of Ma’at — the ancient Egyptian concept of truth and balance — to the modern world. Uncover the mystical power of eternal ideals, built on the teachings of the Emerald Tablets, and learn to cultivate a heart as light as a feather.

Beautifully designed oracle cards feature 42 unique illustrations alongside timeless wisdom, including “I Am Humble” and “I Embrace the All,” providing inspiring guidance for modern-day soul-seekers. The accompanying illustrated guide book delves deeper into the meaning of the cards, as well as practical applications of Ma’at’s teachings, advice on intuitive card readings, and sample spreads to spark the imagination.

This keepsake set features:

  • 42 full-color oracle cards.
  • 144-page, full-color illustrated flexibound guide book.
  • Full-color illustrated keepsake box with magnetic closure and flocked tray to hold cards.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination

On Sale: May 14th 2019

Price: $28 / $36.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762493463

RP Studio
Cards
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meet The Author: Jennifer Sodini

Jennifer Sodini is an author, public speaker, and the founder of the conscious media platform Evolve and Ascend. Through her travels and research she has visited some of the world’s most sacred esoteric places, including Egypt, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. A lifelong student of the occult, perennial philosophy, and the Secret Teaching of All Ages, she now shares her knowledge through a wide variety of endeavors, including the conference series Well-Being in the Modern Age, in which she is a partner.

Discover More