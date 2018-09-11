Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book
Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World
Beautifully designed oracle cards feature 42 unique illustrations alongside timeless wisdom, including “I Am Humble” and “I Embrace the All,” providing inspiring guidance for modern-day soul-seekers. The accompanying illustrated guide book delves deeper into the meaning of the cards, as well as practical applications of Ma’at’s teachings, advice on intuitive card readings, and sample spreads to spark the imagination.
This keepsake set features:
- 42 full-color oracle cards.
- 144-page, full-color illustrated flexibound guide book.
- Full-color illustrated keepsake box with magnetic closure and flocked tray to hold cards.
More ideas for inspiration
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life -- and your self -- with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy that includes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness…
Lunar Abundance
Lunar Abundance is a beautiful and practical guide for today's women on cultivating peace, purpose, and abundance in both their personal and professional lives, guided…
Lunar Abundance: Reflective Journal
A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance -- working with the phases of the moon!Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the…
Wellness Witch
Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells. Filled with soothing rituals, healing…
Practical Magic
Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course,…
Revolutionary Witchcraft
A fiery, intersectional guide for activists and witches alike, Revolutionary Witchcraft is an empowered introduction to the history and practice of politically-motivated magic. From the…