Modern soul seekers will discover the timeless ideal of truth and balance with the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book, a beautiful keepsake set of oracle cards and a companion guidebook.

From Jennifer Sodini, founder of the popular conscious media platform Evolve and Ascend, and illustrator Natalee Miller, the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book brings the wisdom of Ma’at — the ancient Egyptian concept of truth and balance — to the modern world. Uncover the mystical power of eternal ideals, built on the teachings of the Emerald Tablets, and learn to cultivate a heart as light as a feather.

Beautifully designed oracle cards feature 42 unique illustrations alongside timeless wisdom, including “I Am Humble” and “I Embrace the All,” providing inspiring guidance for modern-day soul-seekers. The accompanying illustrated guide book delves deeper into the meaning of the cards, as well as practical applications of Ma’at’s teachings, advice on intuitive card readings, and sample spreads to spark the imagination.

