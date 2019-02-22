Jennifer Sodini is an author, public speaker, and the founder of the conscious media platform Evolve and Ascend. Through her travels and research she has visited some of the world’s most sacred esoteric places, including Egypt, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. A lifelong student of the occult, perennial philosophy, and the Secret Teaching of All Ages, she now shares her knowledge through a wide variety of endeavors, including the conference series Well-Being in the Modern Age, in which she is a partner.