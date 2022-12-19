Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Law & Order: Mini Gavel Set with Sound
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
DUN-DUN. Show your love for Law & Order with this officially licensed mini gavel set. With a swift rap of the gavel, you can be the judge with this iconic set piece from the show.
Includes button or coin cell batteries.
- Specifications: 3-inch gavel with base that is both functional and makes for a nice display piece
- Fun Sound Feature: Plays iconic ”dun-dun” sound from the show when the gavel strikes the base
- Mini Book Included: Mini book with a brief history of the show, cast profiles, and full-color images
- Perfect Gift for Fans: A must-have gift for yourself or the Law & Order fan in your life
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
