Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Bring home Kramer's greatest and wackiest invention featured in the quintessentially modern sitcom, Seinfeld—a coffee table book about coffee tables that actually turns into a coffee table—in miniature form.
- From the Screen to the Page: This finely detailed, 3 5/8 x 2 3/4" replica coffee table book is everything Kramer promised and more, featuring 48 pages of coffee table photos paired with some of Kramer's funniest lines
- An Actual Miniature Coffee Table: The book includes fold-out legs to become a tiny coffee table
- Coasters Included: Accompanying the book are four coasters featuring Kramer, Jerry, Elaine, and George
- The Perfect Gift for Seinfeld Fans: Lovers of the show will enjoy owning this unique and humorous piece of the show's history
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Seinfeld collectible
Copyright © 2023 Castle Rock Entertainment. SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s23)
