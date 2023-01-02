Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables
Seinfeld: The Miniature Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables

by Cosmo Kramer

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482948

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

Description

Bring home Kramer's greatest and wackiest invention featured in the quintessentially modern sitcom, Seinfeld—a coffee table book about coffee tables that actually turns into a coffee table—in miniature form. 
  • From the Screen to the Page: This finely detailed, 3 5/8 x 2 3/4" replica coffee table book is everything Kramer promised and more, featuring 48 pages of coffee table photos paired with some of Kramer's funniest lines
  • An Actual Miniature Coffee Table: The book includes fold-out legs to become a tiny coffee table 
  • Coasters Included: Accompanying the book are four coasters featuring Kramer, Jerry, Elaine, and George
  • The Perfect Gift for Seinfeld Fans: Lovers of the show will enjoy owning this unique and humorous piece of the show's history
  • Officially Licensed: An authentic Seinfeld collectible


Copyright © 2023 Castle Rock Entertainment.  SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s23)

What's Inside

RP Minis