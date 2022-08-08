Orders over $45 ship FREE

Friends: Desktop Central Perk
by Michelle Morgan

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762480616

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

Description

Bring your favorite coffee shop from Friends to your home or office with this special desktop mini kit featuring the iconic set pieces from Central Perk.
  • Fun Desktop Set: This one-of-a-kind replica of Central Perk includes a mini-size 3.5-inch couch, coffee table, rug, and illustrated backdrop, perfect for any desk or table setting
  • Illustrated Mini Book: Includes a 48-page mini book with memorable moments from Central Perk
  • Perfect Gift: This must-have collectible set is sure to delight any Friends fan
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

