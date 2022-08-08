Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Friends: Desktop Central Perk
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Bring your favorite coffee shop from Friends to your home or office with this special desktop mini kit featuring the iconic set pieces from Central Perk.
- Fun Desktop Set: This one-of-a-kind replica of Central Perk includes a mini-size 3.5-inch couch, coffee table, rug, and illustrated backdrop, perfect for any desk or table setting
- Illustrated Mini Book: Includes a 48-page mini book with memorable moments from Central Perk
- Perfect Gift: This must-have collectible set is sure to delight any Friends fan
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use