Orders over $45 ship FREE

Rick and Morty Talking Rick Sanchez Bust
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick and Morty Talking Rick Sanchez Bust

by Running Press

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482399

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation (see Also Film / Genres / Animated)

Description

 It's time to get schwifty with this official Rick & Morty Talking Rick Sanchez Bust!
  • Specifications: 3-inch talking bust of Rick Sanchez with five phrases . . . because "Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!"
  • Illustrated mini book included: Learn more about the different Rick-sonas in the multiverse with this 32-page, 2-1/2 x 3-inch profile guide complete with full color images
  • Perfect gift for Rick & Morty fans: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love (or distaste) Rick Sanchez
  • Officially licensed: Authentic Rick and Morty collectible 

Copyright © 2023 Cartoon Network. RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis