Take a deep breath and relax because the official Rick and Morty Wacky Waving Inflatable Mr. Meeseeks is here to help you out!
If using a battery:
- SPECIFICATIONS: 18-inch waving Mr. Meeseeks with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake for when you remember that "existence is pain" (batteries not included)
- ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about your Mr. Meeseeks with this 32-page tongue-in-cheek "user manual" complete with full color illustrations
- PERFECT GIFT FOR Rick & Morty FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Mr. Meeseeks
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Rick and Morty collectible
- A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.
- If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW. Refer to product information sheet included in box for recommended brands.
- DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled "Heavy-Duty"). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.
- To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.
- If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.
- Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)
- Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)
