Rick and Morty Wacky Waving Inflatable Mr. Meeseeks

SPECIFICATIONS: 18-inch waving Mr. Meeseeks with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake for when you remember that "existence is pain" (batteries not included)

ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about your Mr. Meeseeks with this 32-page tongue-in-cheek "user manual" complete with full color illustrations

PERFECT GIFT FOR Rick & Morty FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Mr. Meeseeks

FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Mr. Meeseeks OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Rick and Morty collectible

A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.

If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW. Refer to product information sheet included in box for recommended brands.

Refer to product information sheet included in box for recommended brands. DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled "Heavy-Duty"). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.

use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled "Heavy-Duty"). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor. To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.

If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.

Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)

Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)

PLEASE NOTE: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow the instructions included in the box to ensure optimal performance.If using a battery:If using an AC adapter, it must follow the below specifications:RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network.