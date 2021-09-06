Avatar the Last Airbender: Appa Figurine
Avatar the Last Airbender: Appa Figurine

With sound!

by Running Press

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480531

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.5

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation (see Also Film / Genres / Animated)

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
An officially-licensed collectible figurine of Appa the flying bison from Avatar: the Last Airbender.

"Appa, yip yip!" Show off your love and appreciation for the Aang's adorable and loyal sky bison with this "flying" Appa collectible figurine. 
 
  • UNIQUE "FLYING" FIGURINE: 3-inch Appa figurine with translucent plastic support post and base to make it appear that he is flying
  • INCLUDES SOUND FEATURE: Figurine plays Appa's growl
  • ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about your favorite characters with this 32-page, 2-1/2 x 3" mini book of profiles, trivia, and full-color art from the show
  • PEREFCT GIFT FOR AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER FANS. Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love for Appa 
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible from Avatar: The Last Airbender
© Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Avatar:The Last Airbender and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

What's Inside

RP Minis