Avatar the Last Airbender: Appa Figurine

An officially-licensed collectible figurine of Appa the flying bison from Avatar: the Last Airbender.
"Appa, yip yip!" Show off your love and appreciation for the Aang's adorable and loyal sky bison with this "flying" Appa collectible figurine.
- UNIQUE "FLYING" FIGURINE: 3-inch Appa figurine with translucent plastic support post and base to make it appear that he is flying
- INCLUDES SOUND FEATURE: Figurine plays Appa's growl
- ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about your favorite characters with this 32-page, 2-1/2 x 3" mini book of profiles, trivia, and full-color art from the show
- PEREFCT GIFT FOR AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER FANS. Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love for Appa
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible from Avatar: The Last Airbender
