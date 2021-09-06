Avatar the Last Airbender: Appa Figurine

UNIQUE "FLYING" FIGURINE: 3-inch Appa figurine with translucent plastic support post and base to make it appear that he is flying

INCLUDES SOUND FEATURE: Figurine plays Appa's growl

ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about your favorite characters with this 32-page, 2-1/2 x 3" mini book of profiles, trivia, and full-color art from the show

PEREFCT GIFT FOR AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER FANS. Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love for Appa

FANS. Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love for Appa OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible from Avatar: The Last Airbender

"Appa, yip yip!" Show off your love and appreciation for the Aang's adorable and loyal sky bison with this "flying" Appa collectible figurine.© Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Avatar:The Last Airbender and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.