Rick and Morty Book of Gadgets and Inventions

by

This official illustrated guide features a unique look at all the gadgets and inventions created by Rick Sanchez from Adult Swim’s Emmy-winning show Rick and Morty.

Just in time for the release of season four of Rick and Morty, dive into this one-of-a-kind guide that explores and explains all the inventions, gadgets, and machines — not just the ones with a sci-fi word added to it — that Rick and Morty have encountered on their mind-blowing adventures!

In the Book of Gadgets and Inventions, author Robb Pearlman explores the science and backstories as well as includes humorous how-to instructions for of all the gadgets and gizmos from all three seasons of Rick and Morty, breaking them into seven themed-categories including items like:
  • Body and Mind: Anatomy Park, Mindblower Helmet, and Pickle Serum
  • Interdimensional Power & Travel: Interdimensional Cable, Interdimensional Goggles, and Microverse Battery
  • Weapons, Guns & Suits: Concentrated Dark Matter, Groin System 6000, Rat Suit, and Suicide Machine
  • Ships, Machines & Boxes: Curse Purge Scanner, Demonic Alien Containment Box, Detox Machine, and Science Microwave
  • Robots & Clones: Butter Robot, Drones, Tiny Rick, and Toxic Rick and Morty
  • Extracurricular Gadgets & Inventions: Alien Vaccum, Beth’s Toys, Ovenless Brownies, Time Stabilizing Collar, True Level, and Wishing Portal
  • Interdimensional Gadgets & Science: Brainalyzer Helmet, Conroy, Gwendolyn, Meeseeks Box, Plubus, Roy: A Life Well Lived, and Zigerion Simulation Chamber
With full-color illustrations, concept art, “Rick Facts” sidebars, episode references, and handwritten notes from Rick and Morty throughout, Book of Gadgets and Inventions is a truly unique and must-have guide for fans of one of the most bizarre and beloved animated shows on television.
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762494354

