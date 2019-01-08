Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick and Morty Book of Gadgets and Inventions
This official illustrated guide features a unique look at all the gadgets and inventions created by Rick Sanchez from Adult Swim’s Emmy-winning show Rick and Morty.Read More
Just in time for the release of season four of Rick and Morty, dive into this one-of-a-kind guide that explores and explains all the inventions, gadgets, and machines — not just the ones with a sci-fi word added to it — that Rick and Morty have encountered on their mind-blowing adventures!
In the Book of Gadgets and Inventions, author Robb Pearlman explores the science and backstories as well as includes humorous how-to instructions for of all the gadgets and gizmos from all three seasons of Rick and Morty, breaking them into seven themed-categories including items like:
- Body and Mind: Anatomy Park, Mindblower Helmet, and Pickle Serum
- Interdimensional Power & Travel: Interdimensional Cable, Interdimensional Goggles, and Microverse Battery
- Weapons, Guns & Suits: Concentrated Dark Matter, Groin System 6000, Rat Suit, and Suicide Machine
- Ships, Machines & Boxes: Curse Purge Scanner, Demonic Alien Containment Box, Detox Machine, and Science Microwave
- Robots & Clones: Butter Robot, Drones, Tiny Rick, and Toxic Rick and Morty
- Extracurricular Gadgets & Inventions: Alien Vaccum, Beth’s Toys, Ovenless Brownies, Time Stabilizing Collar, True Level, and Wishing Portal
- Interdimensional Gadgets & Science: Brainalyzer Helmet, Conroy, Gwendolyn, Meeseeks Box, Plubus, Roy: A Life Well Lived, and Zigerion Simulation Chamber
