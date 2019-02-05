Rick and Morty Book of Gadgets and Inventions

Just in time for the release of season four of Rick and Morty, dive into this one-of-a-kind guide that explores and explains all the inventions, gadgets, and machines — not just the ones with a sci-fi word added to it — that Rick and Morty have encountered on their mind-blowing adventures!







In the Book of Gadgets and Inventions, author Robb Pearlman explores the science and backstories as well as includes humorous how-to instructions for of all the gadgets and gizmos from all three seasons of Rick and Morty, breaking them into seven themed-categories including items like:

Body and Mind: Anatomy Park, Mindblower Helmet, and Pickle Serum

Anatomy Park, Mindblower Helmet, and Pickle Serum Interdimensional Power & Travel: Interdimensional Cable, Interdimensional Goggles, and Microverse Battery

Interdimensional Cable, Interdimensional Goggles, and Microverse Battery Weapons, Guns & Suits: Concentrated Dark Matter, Groin System 6000, Rat Suit, and Suicide Machine

Concentrated Dark Matter, Groin System 6000, Rat Suit, and Suicide Machine Ships, Machines & Boxes: Curse Purge Scanner, Demonic Alien Containment Box, Detox Machine, and Science Microwave

Curse Purge Scanner, Demonic Alien Containment Box, Detox Machine, and Science Microwave Robots & Clones: Butter Robot, Drones, Tiny Rick, and Toxic Rick and Morty

Butter Robot, Drones, Tiny Rick, and Toxic Rick and Morty Extracurricular Gadgets & Inventions: Alien Vaccum, Beth’s Toys, Ovenless Brownies, Time Stabilizing Collar, True Level, and Wishing Portal

Alien Vaccum, Beth’s Toys, Ovenless Brownies, Time Stabilizing Collar, True Level, and Wishing Portal Interdimensional Gadgets & Science: Brainalyzer Helmet, Conroy, Gwendolyn, Meeseeks Box, Plubus, Roy: A Life Well Lived, and Zigerion Simulation Chamber

With full-color illustrations, concept art, “Rick Facts” sidebars, episode references, and handwritten notes from Rick and Morty throughout,is a truly unique and must-have guide for fans of one of the most bizarre and beloved animated shows on television.