A Charlie Brown Christmas: Book and Tree Kit

Nurture your very own “Charlie Brown Christmas Tree” with A Charlie Brown Christmas: A Book-and-Tree Kit
“Christmas Time Is Here”
Composed by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson
Used by permission of Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc. (BMI)
- SPECIFICATIONS: includes a 3-1/2 inch mini replica of the Charlie Brown pathetic tree on base
- PLAYS MUSIC: plays the instrumental version of “Christmas Time Is Here”
- DECORATE YOUR TREE: includes one red bulb and Linus’ blanket to wrap around the tree’s roots
- BOOK INCLUDED: 2-1/2 x 3 inch, 72-page illustrated mini book version of A Charlie Brown Christmas
- PERFECT STOCKIING STUFFER: A perfect holiday gift for A Charlie Brown Christmas fans of all ages
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
