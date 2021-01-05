A Charlie Brown Christmas: Book and Tree Kit
Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762473748

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation

PAGE COUNT: 72

Nurture your very own “Charlie Brown Christmas Tree” with A Charlie Brown Christmas: A Book-and-Tree Kit
  • SPECIFICATIONS: includes a 3-1/2 inch mini replica of the Charlie Brown pathetic tree on base
  • PLAYS MUSIC: plays the instrumental version of “Christmas Time Is Here” 
  • DECORATE YOUR TREE: includes one red bulb and Linus’ blanket to wrap around the tree’s roots
  • BOOK INCLUDED: 2-1/2 x 3 inch, 72-page illustrated mini book version of A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • PERFECT STOCKIING STUFFER: A perfect holiday gift for A Charlie Brown Christmas fans of all ages
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
© 2021 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.
“Christmas Time Is Here”
Composed by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson
Used by permission of Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc. (BMI)
 
 

RP Minis