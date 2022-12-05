Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Hello Kitty and Friends Magnet Set
Description
Display Hello Kitty and her friends on any magnetic surface with this supercute magnet set.
- Specifications: 25 full-color magnets featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Keroppi, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more, as well as a 2-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite scenes
- Book Included: 32-page mini book featuring a character guide to Hello Kitty and 9 of her friends
- Perfect Gift: A must-have gift for fans of Hello Kitty
- Portable: Small size allows for fun anytime, anywhere, on any magnetic surface
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
