Hello Kitty and Friends Magnet Set
Hello Kitty and Friends Magnet Set

by Merrill Hagan

by Kristen Tafoya Humphrey

by Sanrio

Regular Price $9.95

Regular Price $12.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762483327

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

Display Hello Kitty and her friends on any magnetic surface with this supercute magnet set. 
  • Specifications: 25 full-color magnets featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Keroppi,  Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more, as well as a 2-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite scenes
  • Book Included: 32-page mini book featuring a character guide to Hello Kitty and 9 of her friends 
  • Perfect Gift: A must-have gift for fans of Hello Kitty
  • Portable: Small size allows for fun anytime, anywhere, on any magnetic surface
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

What's Inside

