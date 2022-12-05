Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Merrill Hagan
Merrill Hagan is a writer for television, film, comic books, and video games. He is the Executive Story Editor on the
upcoming Netflix series Daniel Spellbound and his credits include Teen Titans Go, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Love
Monster, Polly Pocket, Danger Mouse, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, and Harvey Birdman Attorney at Law.
Kristen Tafoya Humphrey is a marketing professional who has written shorts for GoNoodle, the SyFy Network,
and the Adventure Time / Immortals: Fenyx Rising crossover cartoon.
Together, Merrill and Kristen have written several episodes of Hello Kitty and Friends' Super Cute Adventures!
By the Author
Hello Kitty and Friends: You're My BFF
Let your best friend know you’ll always be there for them with this adorable DIY fill-in gift book, featuring Hello Kitty and Friends. Who can…
Hello Kitty and Friends Magnet Set
Display Hello Kitty and her friends on any magnetic surface with this supercute magnet set. Specifications: 25 full-color magnets featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Keroppi, Kuromi,…
Hello Kitty and Friends Character Guide
An official, super cute guide exploring the world and adventures of Hello Kitty and her iconic friends. Hello Kitty always says, "You can never have…