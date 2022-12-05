Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Hello Kitty and Friends Character Guide
Hello Kitty and Friends Character Guide

by Kristen Tafoya Humphrey

by Merrill Hagan

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483648

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Media Tie-in

Description

An official, super cute guide exploring the world and adventures of Hello Kitty and her iconic friends. 

Hello Kitty always says, "You can never have too many friends!" and this adorable guide has everything you need to know about all her friends and the adventures they go on! Featuring character profiles and sweet advice, as well as inspirational quotes and life lessons paired with bright full-color illustrations, this is a perfect gift for Hello Kitty and Friends fans of all ages. Characters included in the book are: 
  • Hello Kitty
  • My Melody
  • Chococat
  • Badtz-Maru
  • Cinnamoroll
  • Keroppi
  • Pompompurin
  • Kuromi

© 2023 Sanrio Co., LTD. Used Under license. 

