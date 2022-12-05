Hello Kitty and Friends Character Guide

Hello Kitty

My Melody

Chococat

Badtz-Maru

Cinnamoroll

Keroppi

Pompompurin

Kuromi

Hello Kitty always says, "You can never have too many friends!" and this adorable guide has everything you need to know about all her friends and the adventures they go on! Featuring character profiles and sweet advice, as well as inspirational quotes and life lessons paired with bright full-color illustrations, this is a perfect gift for Hello Kitty and Friends fans of all ages. Characters included in the book are:© 2023 Sanrio Co., LTD. Used Under license.