Kristen Tafoya Humphrey

Merrill Hagan is a writer for television, film, comic books, and video games. He is the Executive Story Editor on the upcoming Netflix series Daniel Spellbound and his credits include Teen Titans Go, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Love Monster, Polly Pocket, Danger Mouse, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, and Harvey Birdman Attorney at Law.



Kristen Tafoya Humphrey is a marketing professional who has written shorts for GoNoodle, the SyFy Network and the Adventure Time / Immortals: Fenyx Rising crossover cartoon.