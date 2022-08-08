This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Discover the mystery and wonder of lunar magic in this illustrated introduction to the enchanted world of the moon.



Of all the celestial bodies, the moon brings with it the most mystery, beauty, and opportunity for cleansing renewal. In Moon Magic, author and witch Nikki Van De Car introduces readers to the astrological significance of the moon, and guides readers through spells, incantations, and renewing rituals associated with lunar magic. From honoring the Full Moon and New Moon to cleansing crystals and inviting dreams, explore the divine energy and enriching practices associated with this planetary body.