Moon Magic

by Nikki Van De Car

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482269

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft (see Also Religion / Wicca)

Description

Discover the mystery and wonder of lunar magic in this illustrated introduction to the enchanted world of the moon.

Of all the celestial bodies, the moon brings with it the most mystery, beauty, and opportunity for cleansing renewal. In Moon Magic, author and witch Nikki Van De Car introduces readers to the astrological significance of the moon, and guides readers through spells, incantations, and renewing rituals associated with lunar magic. From honoring the Full Moon and New Moon to cleansing crystals and inviting dreams, explore the divine energy and enriching practices associated with this planetary body. 

