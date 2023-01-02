The Mystical Journaling Kit

Guidance for starting a magical journaling practice: An included mini book (2 1/2 X 3 inches, 48 pages) contains advice for keeping a magical journal, as well as blank pages to get you started on your own practice.

An included mini book (2 1/2 X 3 inches, 48 pages) contains advice for keeping a magical journal, as well as blank pages to get you started on your own practice. Moon phase stamps and metallic ink pad: The set includes 7 unique stamps that represent the phases of the moon and a metallic gold ink pad.

The set includes 7 unique stamps that represent the phases of the moon and a metallic gold ink pad. Sticker sheets for decorating: Inside find 2 sticker sheets, featuring magical illustrations, to customize any journal.

Inside find 2 sticker sheets, featuring magical illustrations, to customize any journal. Quartz crystal for meditation: A clear quartz crystal (1/2 inch length) will help you meditate before embarking on your journaling practice.

Bring a new layer of magic to your journaling practice with these tools, meant to be used in conjunction with any notebook or journal. Keep track of your learnings, track the phases of the moon, and record your magical recipes in enchanted style using these beautiful record-keeping accessories. This set includes: