Peacemaker Light-Up Metal Helmet
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Make room for Peacemaker with this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed DC mini collectible!
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
Copyright © 2023 DC. All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)
- Deluxe Collectible: Features a 2" replica of Peacemaker's now-iconic helmet with a light-up, glowing emblem, on a display stand
- Book Included: Also includes a full-color, illustrated 48-page mini book presenting Peacemaker's major comic book appearances and storylines, along with classic comic book art
- A First-of-Its-Kind Gift for Peacemaker Fans: No other Peacemaker helmet is currently on the market, making this a go-to/must-have item for fans
- Officially Licensed: An authentic DC collectible
