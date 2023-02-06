Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man Light-Up Radioactive Spider
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Celebrate Spider-Man's iconic origin with this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed radioactive spider collectible!
Requires three AAA batteries (not included).
- Deluxe Collectible: Features a 3 3/4" crystal cube containing a 3D laser-engraved replica of the radioactive spider that transformed Peter Parker into Spider-Man and LED base
- Special Light-Up Effects: Provides two modes, featuring a green and yellow radioactive effect and Spider-Man's classic red and blue colors
- Book Included: Also includes a full-color, illustrated, 48-page book packed with information about how science plays a critical role in Spider-Man's history and storylines
- The Perfect Gift for Marvel Fans: Marvel fans will love displaying this unique memorabilia from a key moment Spider-Man's origin
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Marvel collectible
