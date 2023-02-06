Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man Light-Up Radioactive Spider
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man Light-Up Radioactive Spider

by Miatthew K. Manning

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $49.99 CAD

Kit
Kit

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $49.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762484355

Genre

Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes (see Also Fiction / Superheroes)

Description

Celebrate Spider-Man's iconic origin with this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed radioactive spider collectible!
  • Deluxe Collectible: Features a 3 3/4" crystal cube containing a 3D laser-engraved replica of the radioactive spider that transformed Peter Parker into Spider-Man and LED base
  • Special Light-Up Effects: Provides two modes, featuring a green and yellow radioactive effect and Spider-Man's classic red and blue colors
  • Book Included: Also includes a full-color, illustrated, 48-page book packed with information about how science plays a critical role in Spider-Man's history and storylines
  • The Perfect Gift for Marvel Fans: Marvel fans will love displaying this unique memorabilia from a key moment Spider-Man's origin
  • Officially Licensed: An authentic Marvel collectible

Requires three AAA batteries (not included). 
© 2023 MARVEL

What's Inside

Read More Read Less