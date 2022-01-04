Marvel: Captain Marvel Enamel Pin and Magnets
Marvel: Captain Marvel Enamel Pin and Magnets

by Robert K. Elder

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479993

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Comics

PAGE COUNT: 80

Trade Paperback
Higher, further, faster, baby! Showcase your love for Captain Marvel with this officially licensed collectible set.
  • DELUXE ENAMEL PIN: Box features a 1.4-inch embossed enamel pin of Captain Marvel's insignia, plus three high-quality magnets featuring her iconic catchphrases and colors
  • INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Also includes an in-depth 88-page mini book on Captain Marvel's legendary comic book history and many iterations, including modern-day Captain Marvel Carol Danvers
  • GET EXCITED FOR THE MARVELS! Wear your pin to a screening of the Captain Marvel sequel, premiering November 2022
  • THE PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY MARVEL FAN: This one-of-a-kind collectible set housed in a deluxe magnetic display case is great for any Marvel fan who collects Captain Marvel merch
© 2022 MARVEL

What's Inside

RP Minis