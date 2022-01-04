Marvel: Captain Marvel Enamel Pin and Magnets

Higher, further, faster, baby! Showcase your love for Captain Marvel with this officially licensed collectible set.
- DELUXE ENAMEL PIN: Box features a 1.4-inch embossed enamel pin of Captain Marvel's insignia, plus three high-quality magnets featuring her iconic catchphrases and colors
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Also includes an in-depth 88-page mini book on Captain Marvel's legendary comic book history and many iterations, including modern-day Captain Marvel Carol Danvers
- GET EXCITED FOR THE MARVELS! Wear your pin to a screening of the Captain Marvel sequel, premiering November 2022
- THE PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY MARVEL FAN: This one-of-a-kind collectible set housed in a deluxe magnetic display case is great for any Marvel fan who collects Captain Marvel merch
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use