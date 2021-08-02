Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Marvel: Thor Mjolnir
With Thunder and Lightning Effect
Description
Wield the power of Thor with this officially licensed mini replica of the legendary Mjolnir!
© 2022 MARVEL
- Deluxe Collectible: This mini metal Mjolnir makes thunder sounds and a lightning effect when it hits the base (which doubles as a deluxe display stand for your home or office)
- Includes Mini Book: Enjoy a 48-page mini book on Thor's comic book origins, greatest adventures (and adversaries), most epic battles, and ill-fated romances — all complemented with classic comic book art
- Great Gift for Marvel Fans: A must-have gift item
- Officially Licensed: An authentic collectible
© 2022 MARVEL
you may also love
Marvel: Light-Up Black Panther
Bring Black Panther to your desktop or book shelf with this officially licensed collectible. Wakanda Forever!Deluxe Collectible: Features a 3-1/2" display case with an illuminated 2D…