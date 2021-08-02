Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Marvel: Thor Mjolnir
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Marvel: Thor Mjolnir

With Thunder and Lightning Effect

by Robert K. Elder

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 10, 2022

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762475711

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Comics

Description

Wield the power of Thor with this officially licensed mini replica of the legendary Mjolnir!
  • Deluxe Collectible: This mini metal Mjolnir makes thunder sounds and a lightning effect when it hits the base (which doubles as a deluxe display stand for your home or office)
  • Includes Mini Book: Enjoy a 48-page mini book on Thor's comic book origins, greatest adventures (and adversaries), most epic battles, and ill-fated romances — all complemented with classic comic book art
  • Great Gift for Marvel Fans: A must-have gift item
  • Officially Licensed: An authentic collectible
“Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor!”

© 2022 MARVEL

What's Inside

Read More Read Less