Marvel: Light-Up Black Panther

Bring Black Panther to your desktop or book shelf with this officially licensed collectible. Wakanda forever!
- DELUXE COLLECTIBLE: Features a 3-1/2" display case with an illuminated 2D acrylic image of Black Panther and two different light modes highlighting his iconic suit
- INCLUDES FASCINATING MINI BOOK: Enjoy a 48-page mini book on Black Panther's legend and lore, complemented with classic comic book art
- CELEBRATES CLASSIC AND CINEMATIC CHARACTER: The perfect gift for fans of classic Black Panther comics and the cinematic adaptations featuring the late Chadwick Boseman
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use