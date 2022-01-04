Marvel: Iron Man Light-Up Metal Helmet

Take home this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed mini replica of one of Stark Industries' most famous designs!
- DELUXE COLLECTIBLE: Features a 3-1/2-inch replica of Iron Man's helmet with light-up, glowing eyes and display stand modeled after the arc reactor
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Also includes a 48-page mini book on Iron Man's comic book history and legendary armor iterations, complemented by classic comic book art
- COMMEMORATING AN ICON: Remember and celebrate Iron Man, one of the Marvel Multiverse's most beloved and iconic heroes
- THE PERFECT GIFT FOR MARVEL FANS: Marvel fans will enjoy displaying Iron Man's helmet
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: An authentic Marvel collectible
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use