Matthew K. Manning
By the Author
Wonder Woman: Magnets, Pin, and Book Set
Channel the strength and power of Wonder Woman with this collectible set. Kit includes: Enamel pin of the Wonder Woman logo and shield 5 full-color…
Batman: Chronicles of the Dark Knight
Batman aficionado Matt Manning gives a unique history of the Dark Knight in this deluxe box set of hardcover books, including: Bat-Signal: Lighting the Dark…
Batman: Deluxe Cowl
The Cowl is one of the most iconic symbols of Batman, the world's greatest Super Hero. This is a high-quality, one-of-a-kind collectible replica for fans…