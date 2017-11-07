Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Matthew K. Manning

Matthew K. Manning is the author of over fifty books and dozens of comics starring the likes of Wonder Woman and Batman. His Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series was nominated for Comic of the Year in 2016 by the Diamond Gem Awards. Matthew lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with his wife Dorothy and their two daughters, Lilly and Gwen.
