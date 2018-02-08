Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Batman: Chronicles of the Dark Knight
(4 hardcover, illustrated books)
Batman aficionado Matt Manning gives a unique history of the Dark Knight in this deluxe box set of hardcover books, including:Read More
- Bat-Signal: Lighting the Dark Knight’s Sky
- Shades of Black: The Many Costumes of Batman
- The Batman Villains: The Worst Gotham City Has to Offer
- The Batmobile: Under the Hood of the Most Famous Car in Comics
Hardcover
