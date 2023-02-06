Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man Light-Up Spider-Signal
Spider-Man is on patrol with this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed mini Spider Signal collectible!
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
- Deluxe Collectible: Features a 3" diameter replica of Spider-Man's signal belt, made of die-cast metal and fastened to a display stand that projects his emblem onto nearby walls and surfaces up to five feet
- Book Included: Also includes a full-color, illustrated, 48-page mini book packed with information about Spider-Man's signature gadgets and how he uses them to fight supervillains, along with classic comic book art
- The Perfect Gift for Marvel Fans: Marvel fans will love shining Spider-Man's signal for all to see
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Marvel collectible
© 2023 MARVEL
