Guido A. Sanchez

Guido A. Sanchez is a writer, teacher, comic aficionado, and podcaster based in New York. An education leader in a middle school, Guido designs curriculum, leads faculty development, and manages student programs. Guido has read and collected comics for over 35 years and began the weekly Dear Watchers: A Comic Book Omniverse podcast with his partner in 2021 to explore the intricacies, inspirations, and impact of multiverses in an omniverse of storytelling.

