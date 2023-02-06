Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Guido A. Sanchez
Guido A. Sanchez is a writer, teacher, comic aficionado, and podcaster based in New York. An education leader in a middle school, Guido designs curriculum, leads faculty development, and manages student programs. Guido has read and collected comics for over 35 years and began the weekly Dear Watchers: A Comic Book Omniverse podcast with his partner in 2021 to explore the intricacies, inspirations, and impact of multiverses in an omniverse of storytelling.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man Light-Up Spider-Signal
Spider-Man is on patrol with this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed mini Spider Signal collectible!Deluxe Collectible: Features a 3" diameter replica of Spider-Man's signal belt, made of die-cast…