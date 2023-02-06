Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Marvel: Hulk Smash Button
With Smashing Sound Effect

by Robert K. Elder

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762484379

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Figurines

Description

Take home this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed Hulk smash button and fist collectible!
  • Unique Collectible with Fun Sound Effect: Features a 1-1/2 inch replica of Hulk's fist for your finger with button/display stand that says "Hulk, Smash!" when the fist hits the button
  • Illustrated Mini Book: Includes a full-color 48-page mini book on the Hulk's comic book history and memorable variations, complemented by classic comic book art 
  • The Perfect Gift for Marvel Fans: Marvel fans will enjoy taking out their agressions with the Hulk fist!
  • Officially Licensed: An authentic Marvel collectible
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).

© 2023 MARVEL

