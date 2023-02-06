Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Marvel: Hulk Smash Button
With Smashing Sound Effect
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Take home this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed Hulk smash button and fist collectible!
© 2023 MARVEL
- Unique Collectible with Fun Sound Effect: Features a 1-1/2 inch replica of Hulk's fist for your finger with button/display stand that says "Hulk, Smash!" when the fist hits the button
- Illustrated Mini Book: Includes a full-color 48-page mini book on the Hulk's comic book history and memorable variations, complemented by classic comic book art
- The Perfect Gift for Marvel Fans: Marvel fans will enjoy taking out their agressions with the Hulk fist!
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Marvel collectible
