Robert K. Elder

Robert K. Elder is the author of eight books, including The Mixtape of My Life and Hidden Hemingway. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, Salon.com, and many other publications. He has worked for Sun-Times Media and Crain Communications, and is the founder of Odd Hours Media. He lives and writes in Chicago.
