Robert K. Elder
Robert K. Elder is the author of eight books, including The Mixtape of My Life and Hidden Hemingway. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, Salon.com, and many other publications. He has worked for Sun-Times Media and Crain Communications, and is the founder of Odd Hours Media. He lives and writes in Chicago.Read More
By the Author
Read Your Partner Like a Book
A fun, interactive book for couples -- with questions and prompts that can inspire new insight, communication, a little self-deprecation, and plenty of laughter. Think…
The Mixtape of My Life
The perfect gift for music lovers, The Mixtape of My Life is a guided journal that offers prompts and questions to get everyone recalling the…