Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Mixtape of My Life

The Mixtape of My Life

A Do-It-Yourself Music Memoir

by

The perfect gift for music lovers, The Mixtape of My Life is a guided journal that offers prompts and questions to get everyone recalling the pivotal songs that have shaped our lives.

No matter which musical generation you belong to, or whether your musical tastes range from doo-wop to Daft Punk, The Mixtape of My Life can be an instant conversation starter among friends and family–and a great way to rediscover the special tunes that played during key moments of your life.

Everyone has those songs that take them back–to their first love, their favorite concert, or a memorable Saturday morning cartoon. The Mixtape of My Life provides more than 200 questions and prompts to help readers chronicle their lives through music and explore their personal soundtrack. Evoking memories, stories, and long-forgotten mix tapes, this guided journal includes questions like “What was the first record you owned?” and “What song did you later realize was smutty?” and provides room to draw a favorite album cover or create the perfect road trip playlist. With dozens of quirky illustrations throughout, The Mixtape of My Life can be a great tool for your next dinner party, or simply something any music lover can enjoy for themselves.


Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: April 24th 2018

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762464074

Running Press Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"The Mixtape of My Life takes you on a mysteriously magical tour through the soundtrack of your (entire) life. Robert K. Elder understands the soul-nourishing power of music, and he asks questions that are fun, probing and surprisingly evocative..."—-Mark Caro, co-author, Take It to the Bridge: Unlocking the Great Songs Inside You; author, The Foie Gras Wars
"We all know that music is deeply intertwined with memory. The Mixtape of My Life is an astonishing tool for unlocking your long-forgotten histories."—-Jason Bitner, author, Cassette From My Ex: Stories and Soundtracks of Lost Loves
Read More Read Less