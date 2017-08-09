Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Mixtape of My Life
A Do-It-Yourself Music Memoir
The perfect gift for music lovers, The Mixtape of My Life is a guided journal that offers prompts and questions to get everyone recalling the pivotal songs that have shaped our lives.Read More
No matter which musical generation you belong to, or whether your musical tastes range from doo-wop to Daft Punk, The Mixtape of My Life can be an instant conversation starter among friends and family–and a great way to rediscover the special tunes that played during key moments of your life.
Everyone has those songs that take them back–to their first love, their favorite concert, or a memorable Saturday morning cartoon. The Mixtape of My Life provides more than 200 questions and prompts to help readers chronicle their lives through music and explore their personal soundtrack. Evoking memories, stories, and long-forgotten mix tapes, this guided journal includes questions like “What was the first record you owned?” and “What song did you later realize was smutty?” and provides room to draw a favorite album cover or create the perfect road trip playlist. With dozens of quirky illustrations throughout, The Mixtape of My Life can be a great tool for your next dinner party, or simply something any music lover can enjoy for themselves.
No matter which musical generation you belong to, or whether your musical tastes range from doo-wop to Daft Punk, The Mixtape of My Life can be an instant conversation starter among friends and family–and a great way to rediscover the special tunes that played during key moments of your life.
Everyone has those songs that take them back–to their first love, their favorite concert, or a memorable Saturday morning cartoon. The Mixtape of My Life provides more than 200 questions and prompts to help readers chronicle their lives through music and explore their personal soundtrack. Evoking memories, stories, and long-forgotten mix tapes, this guided journal includes questions like “What was the first record you owned?” and “What song did you later realize was smutty?” and provides room to draw a favorite album cover or create the perfect road trip playlist. With dozens of quirky illustrations throughout, The Mixtape of My Life can be a great tool for your next dinner party, or simply something any music lover can enjoy for themselves.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Mixtape of My Life takes you on a mysteriously magical tour through the soundtrack of your (entire) life. Robert K. Elder understands the soul-nourishing power of music, and he asks questions that are fun, probing and surprisingly evocative..."—-Mark Caro, co-author, Take It to the Bridge: Unlocking the Great Songs Inside You; author, The Foie Gras Wars
"We all know that music is deeply intertwined with memory. The Mixtape of My Life is an astonishing tool for unlocking your long-forgotten histories."—-Jason Bitner, author, Cassette From My Ex: Stories and Soundtracks of Lost Loves